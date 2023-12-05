Termination of relations with Azerbaijan would be against US interests - State Department

Termination of relations with Azerbaijan would be against the US interests, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on December 5.

"We never said that we're not going to continue to engage with Azerbaijan. That would be against our interests and the interests of peace and security in the region," he said.

Miller pointed out that the US continues to engage directly with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to urge them to seek a durable peace.

"That's something that will continue to be the focus of our diplomatic engagements," he added.

News.Az