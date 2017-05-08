Terrific road accident kills 4 in Nakhcivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fatal traffic accident occurred in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic killing four people, the Interior Ministry told APA.

According to the ministry Mercedes and VAZ 21214 cars collided last night in the Kangarli district.

Driver of the car Mercedes Benz, resident of the Sharur region, employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nakhchivan AR, police sergeant Alekberov Nuran Sadig, 27, his wife Alakbarova Shamsia Elchin, 26, their son Alekberov Sadig Nuran, 4 as well as driver of the car "VAZ", serviceman Eminov Mirnemat Mirhasan, 44 died as a result of the accident.

The cause of the collision became unfavorable weather conditions.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

News.Az

