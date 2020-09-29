Yandex metrika counter

Territory of Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district under fire from Armenian territory

Armenia resorted to another provocation, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported. 

Starting from 07:30 (GMT +4) on September 29, the territory of the Dashkesan district of Azerbaijan has been subjected to artillery fire from the territory of the Vardenis district of Armenia.

Adequate measures will be taken by the Azerbaijani army.


