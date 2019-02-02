Terror attack in southeastern Iran kills one

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the morning of Feb. 2, a terrorist group attacked a Basij forces base in Nik Shahr county of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said, Trend reports Feb. 2.

As a result of the attack, one member of IRGC died, other five got injured.

Jaish al-Zolm, a terrorist group, has claimed the responsibility for the attack.



Investigation is underway and measures are being taken to detain the perpetrators.



Basij is one of the five forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. News.Az

News.Az