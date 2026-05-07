Tesla recalls 219,000 vehicles over malfunction risk - ALARM

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Tesla has announced a recall of nearly 219,000 vehicles in the United States due to a rearview camera malfunction that could increase crash risks, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects certain versions of the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

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US regulators said the issue may cause delays in the rearview camera image when drivers shift into reverse, potentially reducing visibility and increasing the likelihood of accidents. Reports indicate the camera feed in some vehicles could lag for several seconds before appearing on the screen.

Tesla said the problem is linked to a software glitch and confirmed that the company has already begun rolling out an over the air software update to fix the defect without requiring customers to visit service centers.

The affected vehicles include selected 2023 to 2025 model year cars equipped with specific onboard computer systems.

The latest action adds to a series of software related recalls involving Tesla vehicles in recent years, many of which were also resolved remotely through software updates. Analysts noted that despite the recall announcement, Tesla shares showed resilience in market trading as investors remained focused on the company’s autonomous driving and artificial intelligence ambitions.

News.Az