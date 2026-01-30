Tesla rises on SpaceX merger talks, fueling Musk empire hopes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla shares (TSLA.O) surged over 5% on Friday, following reports that SpaceX was in discussions with Elon Musk's other companies, sparking investor optimism that the billionaire's tech empire could become more integrated.

SpaceX is in discussions to merge with Musk’s AI startup, xAI, ahead of a blockbuster public offering planned for this year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Separately, Bloomberg also reported that SpaceX is considering a merger with Tesla TSLA.O.

While Musk’s companies are already interlinked, Tesla investors have long advocated for more consolidation, hoping that bringing different operations under one roof would allow Musk to keep a sharper focus on the EV maker’s business as it aims to transform into an AI and robotics player.

Musk has laid out ambitious goals for Tesla, including making autonomous vehicles accessible to up to half the American population by the end of 2026 and starting production of the humanoid robot Optimus toward the end of this year.

But with Tesla rarely sticking to Musk’s delivery timelines, and with the tech entrepreneur’s involvement in political affairs, shareholders have been worried.

News.Az