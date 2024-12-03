Tesla sales plunge again in November: Is this the Elon Musk effect?
Evie Networks charging a Tesla Model Y. Source: Evie Networks
Sales of Tesla electric cars plunged again in the month of November, with the brand suffering a fall of 35.5 per cent compared to the same month a year ago, despite a range of new incentives designed to boost sales, News.az reports citing The Driven.
Latest data released by the Electric Vehicle Council puts Tesla’s total sales at 2,450 for the month of November, down from from 3,940 in November last year. Total sales for the year stand at 34,754 – still by far the biggest in the country but down 20.88 per cent compared to 2023.
The biggest impact has been felt by the Model Y – just recently the best selling SUV in the country and the best selling car of any type in the world. But in November it sales plunged 47.5 per cent over the same period a year ago and its year-to-date sales are down 29.27 per cent to 19,392.
It is thought that the Model Y sales could be impacted by the anticipated release of the upgraded version, although it is not clear when this will arrive.
But others have also speculated that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s role supporting president-elect Donald Trump, becoming “first buddy” and promoting right wing conspiracy theories on X is also having an impact.
Stickers that say the “Anti Elon tesla Club” and I bought this Tesla before we realised Elon Musk was crazy” have begun appearing on Tesla cars in Australia (and around the world), and on social media numerous people are claiming they have decided against buying Tesla cars because of the actions and words of Musk.
The FCAI will release data for all new car sales later this week, which will include electric models of other car makers. One of the key stats to watch out for will be the performance of the MG4, now the country’s lowest cost EV which overtook both the Model Y and the Model 3 to become the top selling EV in October.
See also The Driven’s month by month sales data which will be updated with the full data when released.
Latest data released by the Electric Vehicle Council puts Tesla’s total sales at 2,450 for the month of November, down from from 3,940 in November last year. Total sales for the year stand at 34,754 – still by far the biggest in the country but down 20.88 per cent compared to 2023.
The biggest impact has been felt by the Model Y – just recently the best selling SUV in the country and the best selling car of any type in the world. But in November it sales plunged 47.5 per cent over the same period a year ago and its year-to-date sales are down 29.27 per cent to 19,392.
It is thought that the Model Y sales could be impacted by the anticipated release of the upgraded version, although it is not clear when this will arrive.
But others have also speculated that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s role supporting president-elect Donald Trump, becoming “first buddy” and promoting right wing conspiracy theories on X is also having an impact.
Stickers that say the “Anti Elon tesla Club” and I bought this Tesla before we realised Elon Musk was crazy” have begun appearing on Tesla cars in Australia (and around the world), and on social media numerous people are claiming they have decided against buying Tesla cars because of the actions and words of Musk.
The FCAI will release data for all new car sales later this week, which will include electric models of other car makers. One of the key stats to watch out for will be the performance of the MG4, now the country’s lowest cost EV which overtook both the Model Y and the Model 3 to become the top selling EV in October.
See also The Driven’s month by month sales data which will be updated with the full data when released.