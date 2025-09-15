Tesla shares surge after Elon Musk buys $1 billion stake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla’s stock jumped approximately 8% in premarket trading on Monday following a regulatory filing revealing that CEO Elon Musk had purchased nearly $1 billion of the company’s shares last week.

Musk disclosed buying 2.57 million shares in open-market transactions on Friday, paying between $372.37 and $396.54 per share, according to the filing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla shares jumped more than 7% on Friday, extending solid gains from the previous session. The stock, which has fallen about 2% so far this year, is on track to record a third straight session of gains if premarket moves are sustained. Investor sentiment on the automaker has been dampened by faltering EV demand, as well as Musk's focus on politics. On Friday, Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm dismissed concerns that Musk's political activity had hurt sales and said the billionaire was back "front and center" at the company after several months at the White House.

