Tesla, Uber and Teladoc rise premarket; Chewy, KB Home fall

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, as risk-on sentiment received a boost from the indication of a ceasefire in the Middle East, ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to Congress, News.az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 2.1%, continuing the previous session’s strong gains after the EV manufacturer officially launched its long-awaited Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, using a small fleet of 10 to 20 Model Y vehicles.

Uber (NYSE: ) stock rose 2.7% after the ride-delivery company announced the launch of autonomous ride services in Atlanta in partnership with Waymo.

Chewy (NYSE: ) stock fell 2% after the pet food and products retailer announced an underwritten public offering of $1 billion of its Class A common stock through JPMorgan. Concurrently, Chewy also agreed to a $100 million share repurchase program.

KB Home (NYSE: ) stock fell 0.6% after the homebuilding company lowered its full-year housing revenues guidance to the range of between $6.3 billion to $6.5 billion. Previously, the company had predicted a range of between $6.6 billion to $7 billion.

Teladoc (NYSE: ) stock rose 5.8% after Citron Research identified the digital medical services platform as a long investment opportunity, highlighting the growth potential of its BetterHelp online therapy platform.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: ) and Chevron (NYSE: ) both fell around 1% after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran prompted a selloff in the price of crude, while defense stocks Lockheed Martin (NYSE: ) and RTX dipped about 1.6% each.

FedEx (NYSE: ) stock was up nearly 1% with the package delivery firm due to report quarterly results after the closing bell.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 2.3% with the cryptocurrency exchange benefiting from bitcoin hitting a one-week high.

