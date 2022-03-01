Textbooks for schools will be simplified: Education Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Textbooks for schools will be simplified, discussions with experts are being held for this purpose," Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a press conference organized in connection with the "State Program on the education of young people in prestigious higher education institutions of foreign countries in 2022-2026". a News.Az correspondent reports.

He said that the textbooks for grades 1, 2 and 3 have already been updated.

"These textbooks satisfy us. And textbooks for 4th grades will be released this year as a pilot."

The Minister noted that simplification of textbooks does not mean their distortion, it makes the textbooks more understandable and readable.

News.Az