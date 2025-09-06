Thai PM-elect appoints veterans to key cabinet posts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand’s Prime Minister-elect Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday named experienced figures to lead the country’s foreign, finance, and energy ministries.

Diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow will take charge of the Foreign Ministry, economist and former Revenue Department head Ekniti Nitithanprapas will oversee Finance, and PTT executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon will head the Energy Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Charnvirakul described the appointments as “top executives in the organizations they will be responsible for” and said they would “bring confidence” to their respective sectors.

The new cabinet follows Parliament’s vote to elect Charnvirakul as prime minister after the Constitutional Court removed former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra over an ethics violation.

