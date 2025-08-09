Thai soldiers injured by landmine near Cambodia amid fragile ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Thai soldiers were injured on Saturday when one stepped on a landmine while patrolling the border area between Thailand’s Sisaket province and Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province. One soldier lost a foot, while two others were also wounded and are currently receiving treatment.

This incident marks the third recent landmine injury to Thai soldiers along the contested border, which has seen deadly clashes in late July resulting in at least 43 deaths and over 300,000 displaced. The clashes were the worst between the two neighbors in over a decade, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite a fragile ceasefire agreed upon last Thursday, allowing ASEAN observers to monitor the disputed border, tensions remain high. Thailand has accused Cambodia of planting new landmines, a claim Cambodia denies, attributing injuries to old mines from past conflicts.

