Thailand evacuates thousands from border with Cambodia

As of 6:00 a.m. local time on Monday, around 70 percent of civilians living in four provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border had been evacuated, according to a statement from Thailand's Second Army Region.

According to the statement, a total of 35,623 people had registered at temporary shelters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It added that those not staying in official shelters were either staying with relatives or still in the process of being relocated.

Officials also confirmed that one civilian died during the evacuation, noting that the death was linked to a pre-existing illness.

