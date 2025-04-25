Thailand plane crash kills six police officers

Six police officers were killed in Thailand when their plane crashed into the sea during a test flight for parachute training, according to police reports.

The small plane was seen crashing into the water at around 08:00 local time (01:00 GMT) on Friday in the Cha-am district, a coastal resort area some 130km (80 miles) southwest of Bangkok, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Royal Thai Police said in a statement on Facebook that five of the officers died at the scene, with a sixth later dying in hospital.

Authorities are examining the aircraft's black box data recorder to determine the cause of the crash.