Thailand’s ex-PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra resigns as Pheu Thai Party leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand’s former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced her resignation as leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party on Wednesday, saying she will remain an active party member while allowing new leadership to drive reforms.

In a statement reported by the Thai Enquirer, Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai must “evolve to strengthen its capacity to serve the people and guide the nation through change.” She added that stepping aside would give the party “freedom to reform and become a more modern Pheu Thai,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her resignation comes just two months after the Constitutional Court dismissed her from office for an ethics violation, ruling that she compromised national interests during a phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

The court found that she made unauthorized guarantees related to a border dispute and criticized a Thai military general during the conversation.

Paetongtarn’s departure adds to ongoing political turbulence in Thailand, where power struggles between elected governments and the judiciary have persisted since the 2006 ouster of her father, Thaksin Shinawatra.

The Shinawatra family remains one of Thailand’s most influential political dynasties, with Pheu Thai continuing to play a central role in the country’s coalition government.

News.Az