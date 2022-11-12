The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army met with the US military attaché

On November 12, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the military attaché of the United States of America to Azerbaijan, Colonel Kyle Matthew Cone, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Defence.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest was held.

News.Az