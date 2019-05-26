The date of the next meeting of the commission on demarcation of the Georgia-Azerbaijani border announced

The next meeting of the commission on delimitation and demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Georgia will be held in the second half of June, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said in an interview with the ONA's Georgian bureau.

The Georgian Prime Minister said that the citizens of Georgia go to Keşikçidag, "I urge the Georgian media to take care of this issue, which is a very emotional issue, and the Commission continues its work, and this issue will be solved between the two brotherly and friendly countries".

News.Az

