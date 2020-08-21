The diplomatic efforts made by Moscow jointly with Washington and Paris are the last attempt to revive the negotiation process - Kuznetsov

When Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says that Armenians tried to reanimate a certain checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan, he, most likely, highlights the details, making it clear that Russia is well aware of all the nuances of what happened.

Russian historian and political analyst Oleg Kuznetsov expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az while commenting on an interview of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to "Trud" newspaper about the July hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The expert stressed that orbital groups of satellites of Russia, USA and NATO countries are located above the Caucasus: "For this reason, the desire to distort information about the events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is almost impossible".

As regards Lavrov's statement that Russia together with OSCE MG partners is working on a speedy resumption of negotiations on Karabakh settlement, Kuznetsov noted that such initiatives come from Moscow on a regular basis, at the same time reminding that the President of Azerbaijan has already announced Baku's unwillingness to continue pointless negotiations.

"In fact, the diplomatic efforts made by Moscow jointly with Washington and Paris are the last attempt to revive the negotiation process and revive the chance for peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict at the negotiating table. But as history shows, every time there seems to be progress (Madrid principles and Kazan formula), the Armenian side disrupted the negotiation process, agreements are not implemented and everything comes back to the situation of 1994. Personally, I think that the OSCE Minsk Group has long exhausted all administrative, political and diplomatic resources provided to it. It has become a patron of the aggressor country. Therefore, I have no illusions that the negotiation process can recover," the political scientist concluded.

