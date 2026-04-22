The end of reality? How AI is transforming smartphone photography

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The line between a captured moment and a computer-generated image is rapidly blurring as smartphone manufacturers lean into generative AI.

According to an analysis published on April 21, 2026, the latest flagship devices from companies like Samsung and Google are moving away from traditional optical photography toward "synthetic imaging," News.Az reports, citing Independent.

Features like Samsung's Galaxy AI and Google's Magic Editor no longer just enhance lighting; they can now remove people, move objects, or even add entire elements to a scene that were never there in reality.

This shift has sparked a significant debate about the "death of the photograph." While AI allows users to create technically perfect shots regardless of lighting or skill, critics argue that these images are becoming "too perfect" and lose the emotional authenticity of a real memory.

Experts note that when a smartphone uses AI to reconstruct the surface of the moon or swap a blinking face for a smiling one from a different shot, the result is more a piece of digital art than a historical record. As these tools become more integrated and automatic, the industry faces a growing challenge in defining where a camera stops and an AI-driven "imagination machine" begins.

News.Az