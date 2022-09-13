The EU Special Representative to visit Azerbaijan on Sept 14

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar will first travel to Baku for high-level meetings there tomorrow, September 14, News.az reports.

He will then immediately travel to Yerevan to also have high-level meetings there on September 15.

EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borell earlier said in a statement that Klaar will travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia immediately to support the necessary de-escalation and to discuss next steps in the Brussels dialogue process between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

Note that during the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

News.Az