THE FRENCH-STYLE PARADOX: Why is the French Senate reluctant to pass a resolution on France’s actions in Rwanda? (ANALYTICS OF NEWS.AZ)

THE FRENCH-STYLE PARADOX: Why is the French Senate reluctant to pass a resolution on France’s actions in Rwanda? (ANALYTICS OF NEWS.AZ)

+ ↺ − 16 px

(Graveyard belonging to the victims of the genocide in Rwanda, in which France was closely involved)

By Ulviyya Zulfikar

The not-so-distant past. 1994. The genocide of the Tutsis by the Hutus in Rwanda lasted for 100 days, claiming the lives of about 800,000 people. France provided political, financial and military support to the Hutus who pursued the policy of genocide during that period. Even the personal participation of French soldiers in the genocide can be confirmed by archives and pictures. However, until today, France has not officially admitted its close involvement in the genocide, and that it was complicit in this crime.

On November 15, the upper chamber of the French parliament once again adopted a biased resolution, trampling on the norms and principles of international law on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

France was the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group that had mediated the process of resolving the 30-year-long Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and still keeps calling itself a “mediator”. Even during its mediation, France obstructed the peace process by unilaterally supporting Armenia. Moreover, as we know, there are reprehensible thoughts circulating in the Western Hemisphere about the unsuccessful mediation of France in the Ukraine war.

PARADOX - The parliament of the co-chair country, which has avoided admitting its involvement in the genocide of 800,000 innocent civilians in Rwanda for 20 years and has pursued colonial policy by occupying nearly 50 countries, thinks it has the right to adopt a resolution against Azerbaijan, which has already restored justice by liberating its occupied territories. Why? Reason?

We - including the French parliament - all know the reason. Support of the Armenian lobby. Anti-Turkish, racist and anti-Azerbaijani position.

The presence of the largest Armenian lobby in France is not a secret even to the French people.

In the last two years, the French parliament has adopted the third resolution against Azerbaijan. On November 25, 2020, just a few days after Azerbaijan liberated its lands, a resolution - against the internationally recognized territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan - calling for the recognition of the so-called regime in Karabakh was passed, and on December 3, 2020, the lower chamber also adopted an anti-Azerbaijan resolution.

(French Parliament)

It is worth noting that why none of France’s institutions, including the French parliament and parliamentarians, and law enforcement agencies, commented on the attack by Armenian radicals on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris some time ago, and not a single person among the attackers was detained. Images of the Azerbaijani embassy employee fighting against Armenian radicals alone are still circulating on the Internet.

(18.09.2022 - Armenian radicals attack the Azerbaijani embassy in France)

(An Azerbaijani embassy employee fighting alone against radicals)

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron made pro-Armenian remarks, acting as “more Armenian than Armenians”. Immediately after his participation in the quadrilateral meeting in Prague, Macron, in an interview with France 2 TV channel, called Karabakh a “disputed territory within Azerbaijan” by contradicting the peace process and showing his inadequacy as a political figure. Why should the president of a country that portrays itself as a co-chair come out and call the sovereign territory of a country “disputed” by ignoring all international norms and principles?

We think that they will dedicate themselves to the Armenian lobby and the Armenian position in France so much that they will lately find out that the relations with Azerbaijan, the most developed country of the region, are slowly breaking. And then AU REVOÍR FRANCE!





Ulviyya Zulfikar is the chief editor of News.Az.

News.Az