The German ambassador to Baku paid tribute to the victims of January 20
German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann paid tribute to the January 20 tragedy victims at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports.
"We respectfully honor the memory of those killed in Baku on January 19 and 20, 1990. Almost no region suffered as much as the South Caucasus, including Azerbaijan, from the upheavals caused by the collapse of the Soviet Union," Horlemann wrote on X.
The ambassador also accompanied the publication with a photo from the Alley of Martyrs.
1990-cı il yanvarın 19-u və 20-si Bakıda həlak olanların əziz xatirəsini hörmətlə anırıq. Sovet İttifaqının dağılması zamanı yaranan qarışıqlıqdan demək olar ki, heç bir region Cənubi Qafqaz, o cümlədən Azərbaycan qədər çox əziyyət çəkməyib. pic.twitter.com/xPA1ohEdhy— Ambassador Dr. Ralf Horlemann (@GerAmb_Baku) January 19, 2025