“The goal of our mission is to contribute to ensuring democratic election,” CIS First Deputy Secretary General

"Azerbaijan is preparing for a landmark event – the snap presidential election. Our meeting with Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov was productive, and we exchanged views on numerous issues," Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) First Deputy Secretary General Leonid Anfimov told journalists following the meeting of the CIS delegation at the Central Election Commission (CEC), News.az reports.

Expressing appreciation for the observer invitation, Leonid Anfimov noted that the meeting centered around their duties as observers.

“The CIS delegation has ample experience with the ongoing election process in Azerbaijan, which, of course, will be beneficial for our efforts in the upcoming election. CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev will lead the CIS election observation mission to monitor the election in Azerbaijan.”

Highlighting the mission's primary goal, Leonid Anfimov noted: “The goal of our mission is to contribute to ensuring democratic election in Azerbaijan.”

News.Az