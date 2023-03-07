The increase in volume of goods transported from China through Azerbaijan is a good example of our cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the strengthening of Azerbaijan-China relations year by year, as he received Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo, News.az reports.

The head of state noted that cooperation between the two countries is expanding not only on various political platforms, but also in the economic sphere and as part of “One Belt, One Road”.

The Azerbaijani leader described the increase in the volume of goods transported from China through Azerbaijan to the west as a good example of the cooperation.

