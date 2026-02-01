The Israeli army announced new strikes in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have launched new strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah military installations, News.Az reports, citing the army press service.

During the day, the army attacked several Hezbollah engineering vehicles near the village of Mazraat Aboudiya in the south of the republic. According to the Israeli side, these vehicles were used by Shiite militias to restore military infrastructure in the area.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Trump backs Noem amid criticism

AirTag 2 launches with longer range and louder alerts

Retired U.S. diplomat urges policy shift and greater expertise on China

Indonesia blocks Elon Musk’s Grok over AI content concerns

In addition, a member of the Hezbollah armed group was killed in the vicinity of the village of Ad-Dweir, and strikes were carried out in other areas to destroy military infrastructure, including warehouses with anti-tank missiles and other military storage facilities.

News.Az