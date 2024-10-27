The Israeli army has called on residents of 14 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate

The Israeli military has instructed residents of 14 towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate beyond the Awali River, located 50 kilometers from the Lebanese-Israeli border.

According to News.Az , this warning was issued on social media platform X by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee, in anticipation of upcoming airstrikes on Hezbollah targets."The IDF does not intend to harm you; therefore, for your safety, you must immediately leave your homes and move to areas north of the Awali River," the statement read. "Anyone near Hezbollah members, their facilities, or rocket sites risks their life."The IDF has stated it will notify residents when it is safe to return.According to the news portal El Nashra, Israeli Air Force jets conducted strikes earlier in the day on numerous ground targets in southern Lebanon, specifically in the Nabatieh province and the Western Beqaa region.

