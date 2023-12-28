The issues related to reopening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran disclosed, FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

“There are specific reasons for closing the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, linked to the attack on our embassy. Based on our assessment of the safety issues, there was a serious risk to human life and safety. Therefore, the embassy was fully evacuated after a known terrorist incident,” said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a press conference summarizing the year. The Minister noted that the reopening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran has been under discussion with the Iranian side since the terrorist attack.

"The Azerbaijani side expects the perpetrator of the crime to be punished in the strictest form. Simultaneously, the security of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran must be fully guaranteed. Iran's law enforcement agencies have undertaken specific tasks regarding this case, and Iran has informed us about the trial start date. Our expectations are linked to the conduct of that trial and its results. Depending on the court process and its results, a subsequent decision will be taken. If the issues I mentioned are positively resolved, it will be possible to restore the activity of our embassy in Iran," the minister emphasized.

