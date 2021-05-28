The Karabakh clan is behind the provocations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border: Russian expert

Another provocation by Armenia in the form of shelling of Nakhchivan is aimed to discredit the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) as an organization that allegedly does not stand up for the Armenian side, Russian expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

Certain forces in Yerevan are trying to draw various forces and countries into a new conflict with Azerbaijan.

"This is discrediting Russia's peacekeeping efforts as well. I think this is all being done by forces that support Robert Kocharyan. We need to understand that there is an unstable situation in Armenia now. There is a struggle for political leadership. Undoubtedly, Kocharyan has support among the military as well. All these provocations are the work of those who support the Karabakh clan."

The expert is sure that Moscow and other interested sides will look into the matter.

"I think that these provocations are likely to continue in the settlement process. Time will tell, but it does not play for Kocharyan, but for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he concluded.

News.Az

