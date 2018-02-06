The Ministry of Defense Industry releases information on the fire occured in the plant

Minister of Defence Industry of the Azerbaijan Republic has released information on the fire in the plant, APA reports citing website of the ministry.

According to the report, today at about 19:17 fire occurred in the field of 120 square meters of support outside the main production facilities of the "Radioquraşdırma" (Radio Engineering) plant of the Ufuk Production Association. The reason of the fire still unknown.

There were no injuries during the incident.

It is reported that the auxiliary area does not use electricity and gas.

Additional information will be provided about the incident.

News.Az

News.Az