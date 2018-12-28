The New Year Gift from Azercell to music lovers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Feel festive with Azercell!

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to introduce a special campaign for its subscribers on New Year Eve. Thus, during 30.12.2018 - 05.01.2019 Azercell will present a 7-day Free Premium subscription to Zvuk (music streaming application) as a New Year GIFT for all new users. Text Hediyye2019 to 7707 to take advantage of this offer. Zvuk allows you to listen to any track and organize your playlist with new songs. In order to benefit from the service, subscribers need to download the application from Google Play or AppStore, put down their cell number and then enter the unique code received via SMS to the application to complete the registration.

Azercell subscribers may get detailed information about services, tariffs and campaigns offered by “Azercell Telecom” LLC by visiting official website (www.azercell.com), as well as via Customer Care Services (Customer Care offices, Call Center operating based on 7/24 principle, (012) 4904949/2002 for pre-paid subscribers and (012) 4905252/6565 for post-paid subscribers, email: customercare@azercell.com; musterixidmetleri@azercell.com, and online customer services).

Hurry up to benefit from the New Year gift offered by Azercell!

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

