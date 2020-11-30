Yandex metrika counter

Logistic support assets for the peacekeeping contingent delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Logistic support assets for the peacekeeping contingent delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The other logistic support assets for the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were delivered to our country on November 30.

The cargo brought by rail to our country was delivered to its destination point through a designated route.

News about - Logistic support assets for the peacekeeping contingent delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

News about - Logistic support assets for the peacekeeping contingent delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      