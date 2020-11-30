Logistic support assets for the peacekeeping contingent delivered to Azerbaijan ( PHOTO/VIDEO)

The other logistic support assets for the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were delivered to our country on November 30.

The cargo brought by rail to our country was delivered to its destination point through a designated route.

News.Az