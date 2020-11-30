Logistic support assets for the peacekeeping contingent delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
- 30 Nov 2020 19:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 155230
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/the-other-logistic-support-assets-for-the-peacekeeping-contingent-were-delivered-span-classred-highlightphotovideospan Copied
The other logistic support assets for the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were delivered to our country on November 30.
The cargo brought by rail to our country was delivered to its destination point through a designated route.