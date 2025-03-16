The Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit

Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on March 16, News.Az reports citing Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijani Parliament.

The officials who welcomed the guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport included First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Ahmadov, Head of the Working Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and both countries’ ambassadors Rahman Mustafayev and Mikhail Yevdokimov.