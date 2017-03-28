The state is providing and will provide its support - president

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Since last year we have been providing state support to development of cotton-growing."

"This is the second conference and it is reflecting the support”, president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the conference on the development of cotton-growing in Saatli district.

Head of the state noted that serious measures are being taken to stimulate the citizens and farmers: “Purchase price of cotton increased to AZN 0.50 from AZN 0.41 in 2016. At the same time, AZN 0.10 is paid in subsidy”.



The president said the citizens are interested in cotton-growing and this is a significant factor: “The state is providing and will provide its support. We have spent and will spend millions of dollars for development of cotton-growing. However, if the citizens were not interested in this sphere, our works would be incomplete. Therefore, the state support, joint activity of state and private bodies, support of community led to a new situation. I am sure that the indicators will be better this year”.



The president also noted that the cotton-growing will be developed and contribute to both citizens and state.

News.Az

