Next Mario film officially named 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Universal and Illumination have announced the official title for the sequel to their record-breaking “Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The film, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 3, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

The animated movie takes its title from Nintendo’s hit video game, “Super Mario Galaxy,” released in 2007 on the Wii. The news was announced Friday during a Nintendo Direct, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the original “Super Mario Bros.” video game on Sept. 13, 1985. The Nintendo Direct started off with a teaser for the sequel, which showed Mario sleeping under a tree with Princess Peach’s castle in the distance as the camera panned up to space. There were quick glimpses of a Monty Mole burrowing underground, Cheep Cheeps swimming in a stream and Toads scurrying around the castle.

The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” featured an all-star voice cast of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. All of those voice actors will return for “Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”

Released in April 2023, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” went on to become a box office smash, becoming the most successful video game adaptation by far with a staggering lifetime gross of $1.36 billion. It currently sits at the fifth highest grossing animated film of all time behind “Ne Zha 2,” “Inside Out 2,” “The Lion King” and “Frozen 2.”

The film follows two Brooklyn plumbers, Mario and Luigi, who are transported to the mystical world of the Mushroom Kingdom. There, Mario must team up with Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong to save Luigi and from the evil Koopa King Bowser.

Outside of Mario, Nintendo has partnered with Sony Pictures to release a “Legend of Zelda” movie on March 26, 2027, directed by Wes Ball. Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will star as Zelda and Link.

News.Az