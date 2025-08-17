The Telegraph: Putin wants the whole Donetsk region without a fight

US President Donald Trump has expressed support for Russian leader Vladimir Putin's plan to hand over key territories in eastern Ukraine to Moscow in exchange for an end to the war, News.Az informs via Telegraph.

It is noted that the Kremlin demands that Ukraine cede the Donetsk region, parts of which are currently controlled by Kyiv. In response, Putin promised to freeze the front line and stop further offensive actions.

According to media reports, the demands were voiced during Putin's meeting with Trump in Alaska. Trump plans to present these conditions to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Monday.

Republican sources said Trump sees territorial concessions as "part of the price of peace." At the same time, he is offering Kyiv security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, which would commit the U.S. and European allies to respond to new Russian aggression.

European leaders are concerned that Zelensky will flatly reject any proposal to hand over Ukrainian lands, which could provoke a sharp reaction from Trump. The leaders of the coalition led by Britain, France and Germany are due to meet in Washington on Sunday before the summit.

London stressed that any agreements on territorial concessions can only be accepted with the consent of the Ukrainian government.

In his address, President Zelensky thanked allies for their support and said that "Ukraine is not ready to discuss giving up its own territories." According to him, the main condition for peace should remain "a complete end to the killings and security guarantees for Ukrainians."

