The Times of Israel: Netanyahu to discuss Gaza resettlement with Orban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to discuss a plan for the "voluntary emigration" of Gaza residents with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to his source, Netanyahu intends to discuss this topic with Orban during his visit to Budapest, scheduled for next week, News.Az informs via The Times of Israel.

The newspaper notes that the Israeli prime minister hopes to secure the support of his Hungarian counterpart on this issue.

"Netanyahu is trying to build a coalition of as many countries as possible in support of [US President Donald] Trump's plan for Gaza," the publication's source noted.

Let us recall that the day before, Netanyahu once again stated at the weekly cabinet meeting that Israel is committed to Trump's idea of ​​resettling Palestinians from Gaza. He named this decision among the conditions that the Israeli side puts forward for negotiations on resolving the conflict in the enclave. Among other conditions, he listed the elimination of the power of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in Gaza and ensuring that its leaders leave the enclave.

News.Az