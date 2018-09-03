The "TurAz Falcon-2018" joint flight-tactical exercise started – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, joint flight and tactical exercises involving the air forces of the two countries started in Konya.

The main objective of the exercises is to achieve the interoperability of the Air Forces of the two countries with the exchange of experience between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

A solemn welcoming of the Azerbaijan Air Force’s two MiG-29 fighters, three Su-25 attack aircraft, and military personnel participating in the exercises took place at the airbase in Konya.

Speakers at the welcoming ceremony wished success to each participant of the flight-tactical exercise, then the ceremony of sacrifice was held.

The exercises will last until September 14.

News.Az