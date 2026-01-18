The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the ceasefire in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye expressed hope that the ceasefire and the agreement on full integration in Syria will effectively contribute to advancing efforts to achieve stability based on the territorial integrity and unity of the country.

This was stated in a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the ceasefire agreement reached in Syria, News.Az reports.

"We hope that Syria's future lies not in terrorism and division, but in unity and integration. We hope that the ceasefire and full integration agreement announced today, January 18, by the interim President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Shara'a, will accelerate and effectively advance efforts to establish stability and security in the country based on its territorial integrity and unity.

We express hope that this agreement will contribute to the security and peace of the Syrian people and the entire region, particularly Syria's neighboring states. The new era that began in Syria on December 8, 2024, represents an exceptional opportunity for the country to transition to a prosperous future, but it is currently at a critical juncture.

Understanding the realities on the ground, we hope that all groups and individuals in Syria will fully understand that the country's future lies not in terrorism and division, but in unity, solidarity, and integration. Türkiye will continue to support the Syrian government's counterterrorism efforts and reconstruction initiatives, implemented through an inclusive and unifying approach, based on the will of the people," the statement reads.

