Ukrainian army loses daily from 60 to 100 people: President

The Ukrainian army loses daily from 60 to 100 people, said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the American television channel Newsmax, News.az reports.

“The situation is very difficult, we are losing 60-100 soldiers killed per day and about 500 people wounded in battle,” Zelensky said, commenting on the situation in Donbass.


