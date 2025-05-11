The U.S. has approved the transfer of 100 Patriot air-defense systems from Germany to Ukraine

The United States has approved the transfer of over 200 missiles from Germany to Ukraine, according to The New York Times, News.Az informs via RBC-Ukraine.

On Friday, a US congressional official announced that the country had approved Germany's transfer of 125 long-range artillery rockets and 100 Patriot air-defense missiles to Ukraine.

"The critically needed weapons are made in the United States and cannot be exported — even if another country owns them — without American government approval," the newspaper said.

Ukraine had previously received missiles for HIMARS and other artillery systems. However, according to the New York Times source, the current shipment includes 125 long-range missiles.

This suggests that these missiles — typically launched from HIMARS or M270 multiple rocket launchers — likely have extended strike capabilities. In the case of HIMARS, the maximum range is 300 miles (480 kilometers).

In early May, it was reported that the US Department of State had submitted a notification to Congress regarding a license to export weapons to Ukraine. The value of the contract was $50 million or more. This marked the first arms sale approved by the administration of President Donald Trump after his return to the White House. Until then, Trump had not supported new military aid for Ukraine.

In addition, just over a week ago, the US Department of State approved a package to provide and maintain F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine. The package is worth $310 million.