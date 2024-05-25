+ ↺ − 16 px

The week around the world in 10 pictures

London, UKBritain’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, walks back into 10 Downing Street after calling a general election for 4 July. Addressing the nation in the rain outside, Sunak said it was ‘the moment for Britain to choose its future’, claiming the Conservatives could be trusted to lead the country during a time of global instability.Photograph: Kin Cheung/APJenin, West BankA Palestinian child stares at the rubble of a building hit by an overnight Israeli strike at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The strike, carried out by a fighter jet and a helicopter, killed Islam Khamayseh, a ‘senior terrorist operative in the Jenin camp’ who was responsible for a series of attacks in the area, the Israel Defense Forces said.Photograph: Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty ImagesDombivli, IndiaA fire brigade official looks at the wreckage after a blast at a chemical factory in Dombivli on the outskirts of Mumbai.Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/ReutersVovchansk, UkraineAssault brigade soldiers defend the frontline near the city of Vovchansk, bombarded daily by heavy artillery.Photograph: Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty ImagesKharkiv, UkraineBoys play in a park while smoke rises after a Russian missile strike. Despite the daily air terror and Russian troops on the move, life goes on in Ukraine’s second city. School lessons take place on subway platforms, theatre performances in basement shelters.Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersPort-au-Prince, HaitiYoung people hang around cars blocking a street in downtown Port-au-Prince.Photograph: Ramón Espinosa/APTel Aviv, IsraelPeople gather in the plaza known as Hostages Square after Israel’s announcement that its military had recovered the bodies of three Israeli hostages. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, established by the families, said in a statement they ‘bow their heads in deep sorrow and with broken hearts. May their memories be a blessing.’Photograph: Oded Balilty/APGazaPalestinians surround trucks loaded with humanitarian aid brought in through a new US-built pier in the central Gaza Strip. Humanitarian assistance began to arrive along the pier, but the USAid chief, Samantha Power, said the sea corridor could not be a substitute for land crossings and warned that deliveries of food and fuel entering Gaza had slowed to ‘dangerously low levels’.Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/APSrigim, IsraelMourners attend the funeral of Shani Louk in Srigim. Louk, a 22-year-old German-Israeli, was killed while fleeing a music festival during Hamas’s 7 October attack and her body was taken into Gaza. Israeli forces recovered her remains last week.Photograph: Léo Corrêa/APMourners attend the funeral of Shani Louk in SrigimVarzaghan, IranRescue team members search an area near the crash site of the helicopter carrying the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, in Varzaghan. The hardline president died as a result of the helicopter crash in foggy weather near the border with Azerbaijan.Photograph: Azin Haghighi/Anadolu/Getty ImagesJerusalemIsraeli forces intervene as ultra-Orthodox Jews protest against mandatory armed service on a tramline in west Jerusalem.Photograph: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu/Getty ImagesCap Ferret, FrancePeople look at the ocean sitting on the remains of a bunker from the Atlantic Wall near Cap Ferret. The fortification, ordered by Hitler and built between 1942 and 1944 to defend occupied territories, stretched from northern Norway to the French-Spanish border. Only about half of the planned 15,000 bunkers were completed.Photograph: Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images

News.Az