"There is no safe place" in the Ukrainian town of Lysychansk, military official says

“There is no safe place” left in the Ukrainian town of Lysychansk, Serhiy Haidai said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Ukronform.

The “whole of Lysychansk is being shelled with large calibre and air strikes,” said Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration of the Ukrainian army.

Authorities continue to evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian aid, he added.

