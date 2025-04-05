Thomas Müller to leave Bayern Munich at end of season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thomas Müller has announced that he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Müller has confirmed that he will be leaving Bayern Munich when his contract expires this summer, bringing down the curtain on a glorious era at the club, News.Az reports, citing One Football.

Müller joined Bayern as a 10-year-old and has so far won 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues with the club, alongside numerous other trophies.

The 35-year-old is out of contract this summer and has not confirmed whether he will be retiring, but an open letter to the Bayern fans released via social media on Saturday morning confirmed that this season will be his last at the club.

“It’s clear that today is anything but a normal day for me. My 25 long years as a Bayern player will come to an end in the summer,” he said. “It was an incredible journey shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs.

“This really special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will remain forever. What I want as a farewell is clearly titles that we can celebrate together and positive moments that will remain in our memories for a long time. We’ll do all we can in the coming weeks to bring the Bundesliga title back to Munich and reach our desired Finale Dahoam.”

Müller has so far made 743 appearances for Bayern, more than any other player in the club's history.

At international level, he was part of the Germany side which lifted the World Cup in 2014.

News.Az