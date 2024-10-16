Thomas Tuchel named new England manager

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thomas Tuchel has been announced as England's new head coach, the Football Association confirmed on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old will start work on Jan. 1 with interim boss Lee Carsley remaining in charge for next month's UEFA Nations League double-header against Greece and Republic of Ireland, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. Tuchel's appointment concludes a search conducted by FA chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott which began in July following Gareth Southgate's decision to step down after England lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain.In a statement, former Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Tuchel said: "I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team."I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."Tuchel's new assistant will be Anthony Barry. The pair originally met at Chelsea before Tuchel convinced Barry to join Bayern in April 2023. Barry, 38, has previously worked with Belgium and Republic of Ireland before most recently forming part of Portugal's backroom team under Roberto Martinez.Tuchel said: "Working closely with Anthony as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and the supporters proud. I want to thank the FA, in particular Mark and John, for their trust and I am looking forward to starting our journey together."The FA view Tuchel's arrival as a significant coup given they set themselves the target of securing a candidate with a "strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions."Tuchel has won 11 major honours including the 2021 Champions League with a Chelsea side that featured several England internationals including Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount, who has since joined Manchester United. Tuchel also worked with England captain Harry Kane at Bayern before his departure at the end of last season.

News.Az