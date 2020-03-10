Three coronavirus patients recovered in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Azerbaijani citizens, born in 1960 and 1984, who returned from Iran have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the rules, these persons were placed in hospitals in special regimes, Operative headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan told APA.

Currently, the patients' health is normal and their condition is stable. Appropriate measures are being taken to treat those individuals.

It was reported that 3 Azerbaijani citizens, born in 1973, 1997 and 1998 who previously tested positive for coronavirus infection, were treated and discharged from special hospitals.

Other persons who have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection continue to be treated in specialized hospitals, and their health is under strict control.

News.Az

News.Az