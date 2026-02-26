Three injured by lightning strikes in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people, including two teenage girls, were hospitalized after being struck by lightning during a storm in Western Australia (WA) on Thursday morning.

Ambulance crews responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. to reports that a man in his 70s had been hit by lightning in the northern suburbs of Perth, the state capital, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Less than two hours later, around 10:10 a.m., emergency services were called to a school in Perth’s outer eastern suburbs, where two teenage girls had also been struck by lightning. Both sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening and were taken to separate hospitals for further treatment.

The severe lightning storm disrupted infrastructure across Perth, forcing the closure of several train lines and triggering a power outage that left approximately 3,000 homes without electricity.

