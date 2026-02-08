Three Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Palestinians were killed on Sunday morning in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, continuing the violation of the ceasefire agreement, News.Az reports, citing SANA.

According to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA, medical sources reported that a young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Abu al-Ajin area, east of Deir al-Balah. A Palestinian woman died from injuries she sustained when her home in central Rafah was bombed; four of her children had already been killed in the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, another Palestinian was killed and another was seriously injured when Israeli forces shelled Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

With Sunday’s deaths, the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 has risen to 579, with 1,544 injured and 717 bodies recovered, according to Palestinian Health Ministry in the Strip.

