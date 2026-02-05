IDF retaliates with airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90
The IDF began targeting Hezbollah terror sites in several areas of Lebanon on Thursday, according to a statement from the military.
The strikes were conducted "in response to Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings," the IDF said, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.
Earlier on Thursday, IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip near the Yellow Line identified a terrorist approaching and posing an immediate threat to soldiers.
The IDF acted to remove the threat and killed the terrorist, the military confirmed, asserting that "IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."
By Ulviyya Salmanli