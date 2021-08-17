Yandex metrika counter

Throughout 30 years, Armenians only exploited Azerbaijani lands, plundered natural resources - President Aliyev (VIDEO)

Throughout 30 years, Armenians only exploited Azerbaijani lands, plundered natural resources, destroyed houses, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted footages from her visit to Kalbajar and Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.


