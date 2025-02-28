TikTok plans to invest $8.8 billion in data centers in Thailand

ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok. Photo: Getty Images

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has announced plans to invest $8.8 billion in data centers across Thailand over the next five years.

Helena Lersch, TikTok's Vice President of Public Policy, shared the news on Friday during an event in Bangkok, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if the investment included a $3.8 billion agreement announced last month by Thailand's investment board.

News.Az