Yandex metrika counter

TikTok plans to invest $8.8 billion in data centers in Thailand

  • Economics
  • Share
TikTok plans to invest $8.8 billion in data centers in Thailand
ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok. Photo: Getty Images

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has announced plans to invest $8.8 billion in data centers across Thailand over the next five years.

Helena Lersch, TikTok's Vice President of Public Policy, shared the news on Friday during an event in Bangkok, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if the investment included a $3.8 billion agreement announced last month by Thailand's investment board.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      